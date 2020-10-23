Osun United resume training on Monday

The management of Osun United Football Club of Osogbo, has directed the team to resume training on Monday, Oct. 26, following the state government’s suspension of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state on Tuesday.

The club’s Team Manager, Vincent Akinbami, said in a statement issued in Osogbo on Friday that training would resume at the Osogbo Township Stadium pending the decision of the management to use another venue.

“We call on our players, technical crew and backroom staff to resume training on Monday, since the curfew has been suspended by the state government.

“We equally want to advise everyone to be law-abiding and to stay clear of the on-going #ENDSARS protest.