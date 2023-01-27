Osun Tribunal Verdict: APC congratulates Oyetola

By Chimezie Godfrey

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Adegboyega Oyetola over victory at the Election Tribunal.

The party made this known in a statement signed and issued by its

National Publicity Secretary, .Barr. Felix Morka made available to newsmen on Friday.

He stated,”The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily congratulates Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, our Party faithful, and the good people of Osun State on the resounding victory at the Election Tribunal earlier today.

“The Tribunal’s verdict represents victory for democracy and the rule of law. It is a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls.

“The peaceful conduct of the Osun governorship election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testament to our Party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections, and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.

“The Tribunal’s findings and verdict on the pivotal question of over-voting yet again underscores the massive significance of the programme of electoral reform, and new and efficient technologies implemented by the APC-administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Again, congratulations to the triumphant people of Osun State.”