Osun To Partner Federal Government On Culture And Tourism Development  

Governor Ademola Adeleke has secured a partnership deal with the Ministry of Tourism on the development of tourism potentials in the state, disclosing the readiness of his administration to harness the huge tourism assets of the state for the benefit of the people.

The partnership was reached when the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-Johnson,Esq, paid the governor courtesy call in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Commissioner for Federal Affairs who facilitated the engagement joined the Governor to host the Minister at a meeting which discussed how Osun State can tap into the federal government’s culture and tourism development plan.

Governor Adeleke emphasized on the fact that Osun State is the “hub” when it comes to the production of Adire wears, noting that “In Osun State, we wear Adire clothing every Wednesday to promote our cultural heritage, and we will be hosting Adire Festival very soon”.

“Plans are in the works to develop more of our cultural and town days just like Osun Osogbo was developed with infrastructures. We want to make it a global event to generate huge income for our dear Osun State”.

Governor Ademola Adeleke also informed the Honorable Minister that Osun has plans to develop an inland recreational centre at Okini-Owala Dam, and a committee has been created to develop strategic plans to make the place one of the biggest tourist sites in Nigeria.

Governor Ademola Adeleke further hinted the Honorable Minister on some plans in the

pipeline to organize the entertainment and creative economy sector of the state by organizing an annual music event which is to be driven by top talents in the state and other global stars as well as plan for Yoruba cultural day celebration as part of effort to make Osun State the top destination for tourism and entertainment in Africa.

In her response, Barr Lola Ade-John, the Honorable Minister of Tourism appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke for his tremendous activities and contributions to the development of Osun State in all sectors of the economy and specially thanked the Governor for deeming it fit to make Osun State a center of convergence for the tourists and tourism activities worldwide.

Barr Lola Ade-John noted that the Federal Government is willing to partner with Osun State Government in developing the culture and tourism sector, which will further boost the economy of the state and Nigeria at large.

Barr Lola Ade-John laid emphasis on the fact that Federal Government will collaborate with Osun State in developing the Okinni-Owala Dam, Erin-Ijesha Water Fall and other tourist attractions sites in the state, saying she will be visiting Osun state soon to take a first sight tour to some of these facilities to enable federal government know how to build a partnership that works both parties.

The Honorable Minister was accompanied by her Special Adviser, Mrs Elizabeth and other officials in the Ministry.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner for Federal Affairs, Mrs Adenike Adeleke, the Spokesperson to the Governor, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Federal Affairs, Oluomo Oladoyin Abiodun, and other state officials.