Osun to organise volleyball fiesta in December

Babatunde Omisore, Chairman of Osun Volleyball Association, says the association will organise the maiden edition of Volleyball fiesta in the state in December. Omisore told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that the fiesta would focus on building the sport from the grassroots. “Our focus in Osun right now is building from the grassroots and with time we will graduate to the senior national league. “The aim of the fiesta is to create awareness and bring volleyball to its former position in the state.

“This is simply a grassroots volleyball development programme. We will groom young players from elementary schools. “We will encourage them with the permission of their parents, we will provide everything they need to enjoy and love the sport,“he said. The chairman said that the association would introduce a scholarship programme to give young players a better future. “We will also introduce scholarship programme to some of them who excel in their academics and volleyball. “These young players will mature to form a formidable senior state team of Osun in the future,” he said. He said that the association had refurbished the only dilapidated volleyball court awaiting commissioning in Osogbo. “We have also achieved the stockpiling of modern volleyball equipment for the state,” he said

He said that the state came third in the last junior sports festival in Ilorin, adding that the state has also qualified in the southwest zone in female Beach volleyball. “We will start preparation for the National Sports Festival in Edo now that the Federal Government has lift the ban on all sporting activities,“he said. (NAN)