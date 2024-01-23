Osun To Establish State Security Trust Fund 

As part of efforts to secure lives and property of residents in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the establishment of a State Security Trust Fund as a matter of urgency.

The Governor hinted that the Fund will operate on a public-private Partnership model in close collaboration with corporate organizations, business communities, industrialists and critical stakeholders.

To instill confidence and achieve set goals, the committee will include members of the security services with a view to proffering solutions to security challenges facing the state.

Members of the Organised Private Sector will also be included to serve as a vehicle to institutionalize an enduring public private partnership approach to the resource problems of security institutions.

The Governor who commended security operatives for their painstaking efforts in safeguarding lives and property in the State noted that he recently discussed close partnership with the Inspector General of Police in Abuja.

“ We must ramp up protection of lives and properties. We cannot achieve this goal without properly equipping and strengthening our security services. Our administration is committed to achieving a fully secured state to complement ongoing reconstruction and recovery process in the state.

“ But the operational and logistics needs of our security agencies are enormous. So our best approach is a PPP arrangement through a State Security Trust Fund. We seek the buy in of the private sector. The implementation committee will soon roll out modalities for the actualisation of this policy”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

