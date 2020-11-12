Osun to enhance tourism potentials for economic sustainability–Dep

Mr Benedict Alabi, the Osun Deputy Governor, said the state government would continued to enhance potentials in tourism and culture sector towards economic sustainability and development.

Alabi made the remarks while declaring open a one day workshop on Osun Culture and Tourism Master Plan organised by Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday in Osogbo.

The deputy governor said if the tourism sector could be fully developed as planned, it had the capacity to turn the state to tourism haven, with attendant economic benefits and improved standard of living for the citizenry.

Alabi noted that the ongoing transformation of key sectors of the state’s economy was specifically targeted Agriculture, Mining, Tourism and Culture as areas of comparative cost advantage.