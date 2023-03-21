Osun to enact disability protection law – Adeleke

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun on Tuesday said that the state will soon enact disability law to cater for the needs of people living with disabilities.

Adeleke said this during the distribution of support materials to people with disabilities in Osogbo.

The governor said his administration would review the legal framework as it affects the people with disabilities within state.

He said that all the needed legislative and executive actions toward the enactment of law would be launched without further delay.

“Our administration is committed to supporting this segment of the citizenry. We will work to comply with local and international best practices.

“More specifically, our administration will review the legal framework as it affects the people with disabilities within Osun state.

“Osun must get a disability law in due course to cater for the needs of this class of our society.

“To our people with special needs, this administration will ensure that the final law addresses all your concerns.

“Once the legal framework is formalised, be rest assured of full implementation as may be prescribed,” he said.

Adeleke, who noted that government had the responsibility to support all categories of its citizenry, said the distribution of the support materials programme was designed to strengthen people with special needs.

The governor, while commending the people of the state for the success of the Saturday’s house of assembly election, also sympathised with victims of political violence in the state.

“While we celebrate the successes of the poll, we equally sympathise with victims of political violence across the state.

“We are saddened by deliberate acts of thuggery in some parts of the state. I will repeat here that election is not war but choice making.

“Now that elections are over, I call on all Osun people to get back to work and focus on the urgent task of building a better Osun state.

“Now is the time to support the government’s efforts to address our developmental challenges.

“We need all hands on deck to improve the growth of the various sectors of the society,” he said. (NAN)