Osun to develop textile industry, says Gov. Oyetola

September 16, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his administration will continue to provide enabling environment for the textile  industry to thrive the state.Oyetola made the remark during an engagement with the members of State Textile Dealers Association in .The governor, who described textile industry as a strong commercial sector, said its significant roles economic development could not be over-emphasised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor was represented at the event by his Special Adviser Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.Oyetola said that the industry had been playing significant  roles the areas of sustainable commercialisation, foreign investment and generation the country.The governror noted that it was the realisation of historical economic benefits of the sector that his administration had been putting place necessary infrastructure for textile industry to thrive.


He said, “We cannot underplay the pivotal role the sector played stemming the tide of unemployment between late 1950 and early 1990s .“This has precipitated the efforts of the current administration to make this sector thrive, among many others for sustainable socioeconomic development.“It should be noted that our administration declared every Thursday Osun Adire Day.“

The directive that all public and civil servants be dressed Adire same day, is not only to promote our culture and tourism, but also to specifically develop the state textile industry.”According to him, the initiative of establishing an international trade centre Dagbolu area of the state is part of the concerted efforts towards sustainable industrialisation.

He said it was also to strengthen importation and exportation of textile products, as well as give the state businesses an international exposure.“Many road networks and other necessary infrastructures such as: Olaiya flyover, capital city roads, intra and inter community roads, among others are being massively constructed.“This is to particularly provide ease of businesses and to also advance the state foreign investment strategy,”he said.

Earlier her remarks, the association’ President, Mrs Misturat Adedapo, appealed to government to consider them for more value added benefits.She listed the to include intensive loan facility and grants, which could bring about a drastic development of the industry. 

Adedapo commended the administration of Oyetola for abolishing the single uniform policy the state education sector.The association president said that reverting to the old school uniforms had indeed improved their businesses.(NAN)

