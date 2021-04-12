Osun: Suspected ritualist kills food vendor, severs hands, head

The Police Command in Osun says a suspected ritualist killed and cut the head and hands of a female food vendor in Ile-Ife on Saturday.

The Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who said this in a statement on Sunday, said the police were on the trail of the assailant.

Opalola explained the woman, known as Iya Elekuru, was lured into a building by her killer, the pretence he wanted to buy food from her.

“The woman hawking food was lured inside a house and was brutally murdered .

“The suspect chopped  her head and hand and the he  fled the scene with the mutilated   parts. Our men have, however, evacuated the of the woman.

“The son of the victim also claimed the corpse and buried her according to Islamic rites.

“Irate youths have, however, razed the building where the woman was killed and police are ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspect.” she said

It was gathered a herbalist (suspected to the culprit) was the one living in the room/house where the woman’s was discovered  (NAN)

