Osun Speaker condemns attack on Oyetola by #EndSARS protesters

Mr Timothy Owoeye, the Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, has condemned the attack on the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, by EndSARS protesters on Saturday in Osogbo.

Owoeye, who is in Abuja for State House of Assembly Speakers’ Conference, said in a statement: “I am disturbed by the sad news coming out of Osogbo where Governor Gboyega Oyetola was attacked during a solidarity walk with the EndSARS protesters.

“While it is okay and constitutionally alright to protest, it must be in a peaceful manner as being done across the country.

“I had my fair share of the #EndSARS protest in Abuja today, though peaceful.

“I am glad and grateful to God that the Governor is perfectly fine.” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Oyetola had joined protesters on Saturday, walking with them from Alekuwodo area to Olaiya junction in Osogbo, promising the protesters that their demands would be looked into, and that he supported their peaceful protest.

However, while still addressing the youths, some of the the protesters started hurling stones at the Governor’s car, forcing the governor’s convoy to speedily leave the scene with damages on the vehicles. (NAN)