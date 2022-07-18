Osun: Secondus congratulates Adeleke, voters for show of determination

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has congratulated the Osun Governor- elect Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the Saturday election.

Secondus in s statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja on Sunday, said that the victory was a clear affirmation and demonstration of the people’s goodwill in appreciation of the efforts of the Adelekes in the development of the state.

Secondus commended the Osun people for standing up for democracy through their avowed determination to ensure that their will and nobody else prevailed in the state, by waiting patiently to reclaim their victory.

“By this brave and courageous act, Osun people have shown their determination to take their collective destiny in their own hands and for this PDP and all lovers of democracy are proud of them.”

Secondus thanked all those who contributed greatly to the election victory in particular, the PDP 2023 Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and his Vice Presidential candidate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Others commended by him include Gov. Duoye Diri of Bayelsae and his National Campaign team, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who manned the situation room.

Secondus also appreciated the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state; former Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the PDP National Chairman, Prof. Iyorchia Ayu and his National Working Committee l members.

He also commended the civil society groups for checkmating the electoral system for good results.

Secondus also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the various security operatives who significantly played by the rules.

“We are standing on the euphoria of this to urge the INEC and other critical players in our democracy to ensure that 2023 reflects the will of the people.”

The former PDP boss also thanked the international community for their vital interests in the country’s democracy.

Secondus also urged them not to relent until the people’s will continues to prevail in all electoral circumstances.

Secondus while wishing the victors successful tenure, charged them to observe all the tenets of democracy and rule of law in the course of administering the state.(NAN)

