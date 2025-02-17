Osun: Residents scamper for safety as PDP, APC clash over secretariats

There were pockets of violence in some local governments on Monday as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress

By Dorcas Elusogbon

There were pockets of violence in some local governments on Monday as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) engaged in skirmishes over control of local government secretariats.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was at Ife East Local Government Secretariat in Ile-Ife, reports that crisis broke out when PDP members were trying to resist APC members attempting to gain entrance into the premises.

The crisis resulted in sporadic gunshots, while passers-by scampered for safety.

Police officers at the scene fled when they could no longer control the situation.

NAN reports that a pregnant woman scampering for safety fainted and later regained consciousness after water was poured on her.

The pregnant woman, who identified herself as Zainab, told NAN that she was on her way to buy food when she heard gun shots fired by some hoodlums.

A NAN correspondent, who was also being manhandled by suspected thugs, was rescued by some workers of the local government.

Some police officers and other security personnel were, however, keeping watch at the Osogbo and Olorunda local government secretariats to prevent hoodlums from breaking into the premises.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, CSP Yemisi Opalola, said police personnel had been deployed to local councils across the state to maintain law and order.

NAN reports that there had been crisis between APC and PDP over the Court of Appeal judgement in respect of the sacked APC council chairmen and councillors.

While the PDP claimed that the Feb. 10 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Akure, did not reinstate the sacked APC chairmen and councillors elected in 2022, APC insisted on their return.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke had on Sunday alleged that members of the APC were planning to forcefully take over the 30 local government secretariats in the state.

Adeleke, while addressing a news conference, insisted that the council chairmen and councillors were sacked by the Federal High Court in Osogbo in two separate judgements.

The governor said that the Court of Appeal judgment did not order the reinstatement of the sacked chairmen and councillors

But the APC chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, in another press conference, asked the governor to comply with the court order and give protection to the reinstated council chairmen and councillors.

” Laws are not built on sentiments but rather on facts.

“The Appellate Court did not only find the APC Appeal meritorious but also allowed the appeal in a unanimous decision which has sought, among others, reinstatement of the elected officers.

“Neither the state government nor the Peoples Democratic Party find any error in the judgment in respect of which no appeal was filed.

“It is surprising, however, that the state government has begun to deploy so many tactics to avoid enforcement of the judgment which ought to be automatic,” he said. (NAN)ajide Idowu