Osun records 12 new cases of COVID-19

The Osun government, on Saturday, said that the state had recorded 12 fresh cases of Coronavirus disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Osogbo.

Isamotu said that the tests conducted on 167 persons confirmed 12 as positive.

He said that the new cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire and Ejigbo areas of the state.

The commissioner said that the fresh tests were carried out in the last two weeks, adding that the lockdown had proven effective in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

According to him, with the 12 new cases, the state now has 13 active coronavirus cases.

The commissioner urged residents of the state not to panic but continue to comply with the government’s stay-at-home directive, keep social distancing and observe all precautionary measures to halt the spread of the deadly disease.

Isamotu also reiterated that the ban on public gatherings remained in force, just as he urged residents to take the wearing of face masks seriously, as it was now compulsory across the state.

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola had, on April 14, announced the extension of the lockdown by another 14 days, as part of measures to combat the spread of the virus in the state.

NAN also reports that 18 COVID-19 patients had been treated and discharged in the state so far. (NAN)