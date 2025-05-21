Osun prison escape: NCoS, DSS working to capture inmates – PRO

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Osun Command, says it is working with Department of State Services (DSS) to re-capture seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Security



By Olajide Idowu

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Osun Command, says it is working with Department of State Services (DSS) to re-capture seven inmates who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command declared the inmates missing due to rain which damaged the security perimeter of the custodial centre in the early hours of Tuesday.

The heavy rainfall around 2:00 a.m, caused a breach in the facility’s structure, allowing the inmates to escape.

Mr Joel Oyedokun, the command’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), told NAN on Wednesday in Osogbo that other security agencies in the state had been informed of the development.

According to Oyedokun, the security agencies are on ground to ensure that the escaped inmates are re-captured

“We are working with other sister agencies and we have our men on ground in different locations. We have the escaped inmates biometrics, which we are working on.

“Hopefully, as we are getting them arrested, we will be keeping you abreast of the situation. We are on the field working to get them arrested.

“We, the PROs of security agencies in the state, have our own platform and I have since forwarded the information on the escaped inmates to it.

“The police PRO might be referring to me not sending the message to him directly or personally, because since yesterday, we have been on the field looking for the escapees.

“I did not send it to him personally, but they (security agencies PROs) have all received the information officially through the platform,” he said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)