Osun Polls: Resist unethical behaviour, Yakubu tells INEC staffers

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has urged the commission ‘s staff members to resist any unethical behaviour in the Saturday governorship election in Osun.

Yakubu made the plea in his message to INEC members of staff on Friday, appealing to them to uphold the INEC Code of Conduct, display usual sense of commitment and professionalism.

He said that exactly 27 days ago, INEC conducted and concluded the Ekiti Governorship Election that was widely adjudged to be free, fair, credible and inclusive.

According to him, the feat was happily an elongation of the earlier successes recorded in Edo on Sept.15 2020; Ondo State on Oct. 10, 2020 and in Anambra on Nov. 6, 2021.

“The sheer determination, resilience and competence displayed by all of you, our members of staff, made it possible for the Commission to achieve these lofty goals.

“As you are aware, the Osun State Governorship election will hold on Saturday.

“I have assured our stakeholders and the people of Osun State that the Commission will not do anything to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate.

“We have made adequate arrangements for the election. We have promised a level playing field for all. The security agencies have assured us of safety,” Yakubu said.

The chairman said that the people of of Osun and Nigerians would understandably hold INEC to its promise on the election day.

Yakubu added that the people would also observe INEC attitude and behaviour from the opening to the closing of polls.

“They will particularly observe our management of the election results and measure the extent of our adherence to the extant laws through every stage of the electoral process.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour.

“You must also stick to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have the confidence in your ability to consolidate on our recent successes,” Yakubu said.(NAN)

