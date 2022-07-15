Osun polls: NSCDC warns thugs, vote buyers to desist

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned political thugs and vote buyers against acts that could destabilise Saturday’s Osun gubernatorial election.

Deputy Commandant General (DCG) in charge of Operations, Mr Dauda Mungadi, gave the warning while addressing officers and men of the corps in Osogbo on Friday.

Mungadi said that the warning cut across hoodlums, ballot box snatchers and those with intentions to distablise the security plans of agencies.

“Preventing vote buying is a collective responsibility as we are to ensure enforcement with our strategies on how to address those caught vote buying.

“Those with such intentions to destabilise the peaceful process of the election should relocate out of Osun or face the wrath of the law.

“The corps will not condone any breech of peace during the election,” he said.

The DCG urged operatives deployed to the state to remain disciplined, apolitical and good ambassadors of the corps.

According to him, anyone found perpetrating unethical conduct will face sanctions.

He noted that the corps had established an anti-vote buying squad to work in synergy with other anti-fraud agencies.

He further said that the corps was partnering sister agencies to ensure a hitch-free poll and to guarantee crime free environment.

The head of operations called on citizens to contact the corps through its toll-free numbers: 08060003181, 08032898909 and N-alert number: 080046837467.

“Download the N-alert, click on it, select a preferred language which will enable the situation room contact the right operatives,” he said.

Mungadi said that the situation room was a proactive measure to swiftly respond to emergencies and rescue probable victims of electoral violence.(NAN)

