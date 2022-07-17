Osun poll: Lawmaker hails INEC, security agencies

Rep. Wole Oke (PDP-Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency) has hailed Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on his victory in the just concluded governorship election in Osun.

In a congratolatory message on Sunday in Abuja, the lawmaker described the victory as a good omen for the PDP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and President Mohammadu Buhari for the peaceful conduct of the election in spite all odds.

Oke, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Public Account also hailed the people of Osun for standing by the party.

“I wish to congratulate my dear brother, Sen. Adeleke for his victory, the National Working Committee of our Party and the National Campaign Council,’’ he said.

Oke representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency also congratulated the people of Ijesha North, party leaders, traditional and religious leaders.

” It is a good omen of what is to come for Nigeria as a nation in 2023 general elections.

“Osun People have spoken on July 16 and God has accepted it, come 2023 again Nigerians will speak again.

“Many had thought that the victory was impossible for the PDP in Osun, but they were proven wrong and it happened,” he said.

Accordong to him, the victory of the party is a product of mass mobilisation and grand coalition of the people of Osun against the ruling party.

He advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accept and respect the decision of the people, adding that election had come and gone but Osun remained `our common heritage’. (NAN)

