The police in Osun said it had deployed a tactical team to rescue two Chinese miners kidnapped in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara area of the state on Monday.

Osun Police Command Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement on Tuesday that two Chinese miners operating in Ifewara were kidnapped by a gang of criminals.

She added that the two private guards providing them with security were also shot.

“Consequent upon the incident of Monday, April 5, a gang of criminals, at about 4p.m., attacked and abducted two Chinese nationals.

“The two men, namely; Zhao Jian, 33 and Wen 50, were working at a mining site in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Osun State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately drafted a strong, combined reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits, who embarked on search/rescue operation.

“Two private guards attached to the Chinese nationals who were shot during the kidnapping operation, have also been taken to the general hospital for treatment.

“And the police are on the trail of the perpetrators of the crime,” the statement read.

The CP, however, enjoined members of the public to support and collaborate with the police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum.

He charged members of the public to assist the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnappers.

“The police are determined to rescue the abductees unhurt,” he said. (NAN

