Osun: Police allay fears of attack on rural communities

The Police Command in Osun has allayed the fears of residents in the state, particularly communities in rural areas, of attacks on their farms, properties or persons by any individual or groups.

Reacting to a statement by the government of receiving intelligence of a plot by a faceless group to attack some rural communities, SP Yemi Opalola, the command’s spokesperson, said the police was up to the task of providing adequate security for residents in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malam Olawale Rasheed, the media aide to Gov. Ademola Adeleke, had in a statement on Tuesday, alerted of a plot targeted at disruption of farming activities through kidnappings and attacks on rural farm settlements.

Rasheed said that the plot was by some people aimed at distracting the state government from the implementation of the Safe School Initiative and its multi-billion Naira infrastructure plan.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Osogbo, Opalola said that the police command had initiated security measure to ensure such plot does not materialise in the state.

She said that the police and other security agencies were in synergy to foil any such attacks or security threat in Osun.

“Like we have been doing before, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Osun is safe.

“When you hear that something is happening in your neighbourhood, you are suppose to prepare, think outside the box to prepare for any eventuality.

“That is what we have been doing. We have been preparing and setting up security strategies and that is why security threats have not been allowed to escalate by the command.

“When we see what is going on in others states in the country, we strategise and put in place some security measures to ensure our own state is safe from those menace.” she said

According to her, series of meetings have been held and the police is synergising with other security agencies and local security outfits to prevent breach of the peace. (NAN)

Olajide Idowu