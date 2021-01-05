Osun: PDP raises concern over plans to set up `illegal’ secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday raised concerns over alleged plans by certain individuals to set up a strange office in Osogbo, Osun state, and purport such to be the state secretariat of the party.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the party had only one legitimate office in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the PDP states in unequivocal terms that our legitimate state secretariat in Osun State remains our office located at Km 3, Ikirun Road, beside Federal Road Safety Corps Office, Biket Area, Osogbo, Osun state.

“It is imperative to state that our great party does not operate or recognise any other state secretariat in Osun State other than the above stated.”

Ologbondiyan called on all party members, critical stakeholders and supporters, particularly in Osun state and the nation at large, to take note and be guided by the statement accordingly.

The stakeholders according to him include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), all security agencies, the media and the general public.

He urged all PDP members in Osun state to continue to work together and not be distracted by any such divisive plots, especially at this time.(NAN)