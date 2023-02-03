Osun PDP felicitates Oyinlola at 72

By Olajide Idowu

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday felicitated a former governor of Osun, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on his 72nd birth annoversary.

Dr Adekunle Akindele ,the party’s state Caretaker Chairman, in a statement ,desribed Oyinlola as a symbol of royalty and unmatched development in the history of administration of the state..

“Former governor Oyinlola is a father and leader of the state, whose tenure as former governor remains the reference point in the administration of the state.

“We celebrate him and wish him many successful years ahead.

“On behalf of leaders and members of our great party, the PDP, I wish our father, a great benchmark of good governance, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola more fruitful years on earth.”he said.

Akindele added that Oyinlola had been a good ambassador of the party since he was governor of the state.

According to him, Oyinlola has a great personality, and that his deep sense of culture and humour cannot be over-emphasised. (NAN)