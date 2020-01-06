Osun: Oyetola nominates Justice Awolalu as Customary Appeal Court President

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Monday, nominated Justice Foluke Awolalu as the substantive President of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

The letter, seeking the confirmation of Awolalu’s appointment by the state House of Assembly, was read on the floor of the Assembly by the Speaker, Mr Timothy Owoeye.

Owoeye, while reading the letter entitled ‘Confirmation of Appointment’, said it was forwarded to the Assembly by the governor and that the Awolalu was expected to appear before the Assembly for screening.

He said said that the governor’s action, regarding the appointment of the new customary court of appeal president, was in accordance with Section 281(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Speaker directed that the judge to submit 35 copies of her credentials to the Assembly not later than Jan. 7.

He also directed Awolalu to appear before the Assembly on Jan. 8 for screening.

The speaker assured that the Seventh Assembly would adhere strictly to the legislative agenda it had set out, adding that it would not fail to represent the people, in accordance with the laws of the land.

The last president of the customary court of appeal, Justice Gloria Oladoke, died on Sept. 20, 2019 during a protracted illness. (NAN)