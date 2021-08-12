Osun-Osogbo Festival: Police assure of adequate security

The Osun Police Command, on Wednesday, assured residents and tourists coming for the Osun-Osogbo Festival of adequate security.

A press statement issued by the Osun Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said security would be provided by the police, before, during and after the festival.

“The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, wishes to assure the general public that the police command is more committed to guarantee adequate and watertight security before, during and after this year’s Osun-Osogbo festival.

“The celebration which will play host to tourists alongside series of traditional activities is expected to be celebrated without any threat, harassment or intimidation from any angle.

“Consequently, parents and guardians are therefore advised to caution their wards to be law abiding.

“No one will be allowed to carry arms or any offensive weapon/instrument of violence as the full weight of the law will fall on anyone found conducting himself or herself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace.

“Citizens are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of insecurity.

“Finally, citizens are urged to be security conscious, vigilant, cooperate and collaborate with the security agents by giving useful, credible and timely information.

“People can also report any suspicious movement or activities of criminals through these numbers: 08039537995, 08075872433 and 08123823981,” the statement added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...