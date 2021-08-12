Osun-Osogbo Festival: Osun govt cautions lawbreakers

Osun Government has cautioned against the disruption of the grand finale of Osun-Osogbo festival scheduled for Friday, saying that law breakers would be dealt with.The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Adebisi Obawale, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo.Obawale said government would resist plans by individuals, who might want to take the advantage of the festival to harass, disturb public peace or intimidate the visitors and the worshippers at the grove.

He also urged parents and guardians to warn their wards not to allow themselves to be used to perpetrate criminal acts.The commissioner said anyone caught causing trouble during the festival would be made to face the full wrath of the law.“Similarly, religious tolerance is the basis of society peace.“

We admonish all religions adherents in our state to extend hands of fellowship to each other, during this occasion, to sustain peace in our dear state,” he said.Obawale, who noted that government had put arrangement in place for a conducive environment for the festival, urged attendees to adhere strictly to the established COVID-19 protocols.The commissioner also said that as part of efforts to control crowd during the festival, government had made arrangement for its live transmission.He said virtual platform would be put in place for people to watch the festival without necessarily being at the grove“To this end, it is believed, this year ‘s edition of the international festival will be long remembered because of the exciting memories.“

In terms of security and safety of lives and property of the worshippers, tourists, visitors, members of the press and other stakeholders coming for this festival, government will try its best to provide adequate protection as usual,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the grand finale of the festival will witness the sacrificial offering by Arugba ( Calabash carrier), supported by devotees at the Osun Osogbo sacred grove.

The Arugba will use the ritual calabash to appease Osun River goddess for protecting the community and the state in the last year, and invoke blessings to the sons and daughters of the town and visitors.

NAN also reports that the groove had been recognised as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 2015.(NAN)

