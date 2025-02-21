Osun LG poll will hold, Adeleke insists

Ademola Adeleke of Osun has said that the local government election slated for Saturday would hold.

By Victor Adeoti



Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has said that the local government election slated for Saturday would hold.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, on Thursday advised Adeleke not to proceed with the election.

Fagbemi urged Adeleke to respect the Court of Appeal, Akure, judgement which restored the All Progressives Congress (APC) local government chairmen and councillors sacked in 2022 by the Federal High Court, Osogbo

Adeleke, in a statement on Friday in Osogbo made available to newsmen by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, said this while playing host to a delegation of Civil Society Coalition.

According to the governor, democracy is governed by rule of law and nobody can assume the authority of the court.

He advised all parties, including local and national stakeholders, to abide by democratic norms.

“As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help.

“The election is going to hold and the outcome will fast track development at the local level.

“I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is truly a peaceful state,” he said.

The governor, who said the delegates were in the state to monitor the local government poll, expressed satisfaction with the level of preparation by the state electoral body.

According to him, the electorate are prepared to exercise their voting rights on Saturday.

“I welcome you all to Osun State. Our people are prepared to choose their chairmen and councillors tomorrow.

“The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) has also done a marvelous preparatory job, according to reports at my disposal.

“Other political parties will participate in the election and I believe there will be a level playing ground for all to test their popularity at the poll,” he said.

