Osun LG Poll: Adeleke votes, commends OSSIEC

Adeleke

By Joshua Oladipo

Osogbo, Feb. 22, 2025 (NAN) Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has cast his vote in the ongoing local government elections in the state.

Adeleke voted at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Ede North Local Government Area at about 7:56a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor arrived at the polling unit in company of his supporters and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Adeleke commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for the peaceful process in the conduct of the elections.

The governor advised residents to go out and cast their vote without any fear of intimidation, urging political stakeholders and electorate to shun violence during and after the elections.

Adeleke expressed confidence that all PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections.

“I want to urge everyone to come out and cast their votes. The election will be peaceful”, the governor assured. (NAN)