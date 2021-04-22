The Deputy Majority Leader, Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Moshood Akande has commended speed of work on the ongoing ‘Mother and Child Specialist Hospital’ project in Osogbo.

The commendation is contained in a statement by Mr Kareem Abdullahi, Media Assistant to the Deputy Majority Leader and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Akande lauded the contractors handling the project for the prompt execution and good quality of work.

He said that the establishment of the specialist hospital would reduce cases of infant mortality rate in Osun.

“This is the first of its kind in the state and it is a clear indication that Gov. Gboyega Oyetola is deeply committed to the wellbeing of the citizenry,’’ Akande said.

He also thanked the governor for deeming it fit to cite the hospital in the Olorunda state constituency.

Earlier, the Site Engineer, Dr Yusuf Moshood was quoted as saying that the multimillion naira hospital would be completed in May.

He told the Deputy Majority Leader that the company was working round the clock to ensure that the hospital was delivered ahead of the June delivery date.

According to him, the two-storey building project, being financed through the Sustainable Development Programme (SDG) of the Federal and Osun State Governments, had been roofed while basic amenities and fittings were being fixed.

He recalled that work began on the site in December 2020 with the understanding that the hospital would be ready for use in June 2021.

“We will ensure that we beat the deadline because all the materials needed for completion are now on the ground,’’ Moshood said.

NAN reports that the 120-bed hospital has, among other unique features, an uninterrupted power supply and water through solar energy.

It also has eight wards, four labour rooms, operating theatres, offices and VIP Wards.

The Deputy Majority Leader was accompanied to the project site by the SSA to the governor on SDG, Mr Shittu Williams and some All Progressive Congress (APC) party leaders in the constituency.

Akande later visited the National Vocational Centre under construction at Dagbolu, where he also noted that the pace of work was also impressive. (NAN)

