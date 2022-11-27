Osun: Lagos PDP congratulates Adeleke, urges good governance

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on Sunday congratulated Sen. Ademola Adeleke on his swearing-in as the governor of Osun.

The party in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, said that Adeleke’s swearing-in bestowed on him, greater responsibilities to drive the PDP developmental agenda.

Amode said that Adeleke’s victory at the polls was an evidence of his past achievements in his political career, urging him to extol good governance in the state.

“The leadership of the Lagos state PDP and our gubernatorial candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran-JANDOR, and members of our party heartily rejoice with Adeleke on his election and swearing in as the governor of Osun- the state of the living spring.

”We urge you to extol the good governance synonymous with our party for the benefit of the people of Osun.

”The PDP remains resolved to recover, revive and reset Nigeria toward accelerated development in all spheres,” Amode said.

He said the party believed that Adeleke’s swearing in and the 2023 elections were up at a time the people of South West needed to have a re-focus on winning elections for the purpose of good governance.

Amode said that Lagos state and Osun PDP should therefore, be partners.

“We pray that God will grant you the divine wisdom as you join hands with other patriotic leaders and executives to lead the people of Osun on the right path of growth in the years ahead, to impact positively on the lives of humanity,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeleke on Sunday, took over from Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, who lost his re-election bid during the governorship election held on July 16. (NAN)