Osun INEC commissioner visits RACs ahead of Saturday’s election

By Olajide Idowu

Dr Mutiu Agboke, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun, on Friday, paid a visit to ad hoc staff at their Registration Area Centres (RACs) camp ahead of Saturday’s election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agboke visited CAC Grammar School, Gbodofon, Laro Timehin Grammar School, Asubiaro and CAC Primary School, Gbonmi, all within Osogbo used as INEC RAC camps.

The resident commissioner urged the ad hoc staff, who are mainly youth corps members, to be well conducted, organised and stick to doing the right thing, being unbiased umpires during the elections.

He also took some time to engage them on what they have been thought, what is expected of them on election and warning them of the consequences of being bias.

Speaking to journalists after the visit that took place between 9.30 p.m and 10.20p.m, Agboke explained that the purpose of the visits was to assess the readiness of their ad hoc staff ahead of the election.

He expressed delight at the enthusiasm of the ad hoc staff towards the elections adding that he expected them to perform their duties diligently.

He equally encourage registered voters to come out on Saturday and exercise their civic duty without intimidation.

He said security had already been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and property if residents and to also protect the electorate during tomorrow’s election (NAN)