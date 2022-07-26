Osun Gubernatorial election: NYSC denies abscondment of 43 Corps Members

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youth Service Corps has refuted the statement credited to Dr. Deji Adeleke, alleging that 45 Corps Members assigned for Osun State Gubernatorial Election held on Saturday, 16th July, 2022 failed to turn up.

The Management of the Scheme denied this in a Press statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

The stament read in part ” The attention of the management of National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a statement credited to Dr. Deji Adeleke, alleging that 45 Corps Members assigned for Osun State Gubernatorial Election held on Saturday, 16th July, 2022 failed to turn up at their respective polling units, thus implying an attempt on the part of the Corps Members to undermine the credibility of the exercise.

” Management wishes to state that the allegation in its entirety does not represent the true position of what happened on the said day.

“It is pertinent to state that before every election, Corps Members are trained and sensitised on the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“The security of Corps Members is a cardinal policy thrust of the Scheme which is always given prominence during the training sessions.

“Accordingly, in line with the foregoing policy, Corps Members that participate in electoral duties are under strict instruction not to move to any polling unit, with sensitive and non-sensitive materials in the absence of vehicles and complementary security cover provided by Independent National Electoral Commission.”

It further explained that” 8,141 Corps Members participated in the exercise. There was no case of abscondment on the part of the Corps Members as alleged.

“However, it took a while before the polling officers detailed to a few newly-created polling units could locate them through the intervention of the Desk Officers, Electoral Operations Support Centre.

” Consequently, it is appropriate to restate, while reassuring the general public, especially the electorates that the Scheme will continue to discharge its electoral duties in tandem with the provisions of the Electoral Act, with the highest degree of discipline and neutrality.

“In the final analysis, the general public is hereby advised to disregard the sweeping statement made by our respected elder statesman for lacking in facts and accuracy.”

