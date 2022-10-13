Osun Guber Mandate Safely in my Hand, Adeleke Replies Oyetola

…Caution Banks on Financial Transactions

By Chimezie Godfrey

Osun State Governor-Elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has called on Mr Gboyega Oyetola to wake up from day dreaming as Osun people have elected a new Governor who will take over the state on November 27th by the special grace of God.

Reacting to Oyetola’s statement today in Osogbo that he won the July 16 election and that he would reclaim his mandate at the Tribunal, Senator Adeleke reminded the outgoing Governor that not only was he defeated at the poll, his candidature and participation have also been invalidated by a court of law.

“I read with amusement the day dreaming message of my brother, Gboyega Oyetola on Osun governorship election. He should wake up. It is a new dawn. Osun has voted me overwhelmingly as the new Governor of Osun state and I will take over the mantle of leadership by November 27th.

” If he is truly a democrat he claimed to be, now is the time for him to accept the will of the people. My election on July 16th was locally, nationally and internationally acclaimed as free and fair. Our people resoundingly rejected Mr Oyetola and President Muhammadu Buhari immediately congratulated me on that victory.

“As if that victory was not self-evident enough, Oyetola’s candidature was subsequently invalidated and nullified as he faces another huddle to prove the legitimacy of his participation at that election. When he now stood before hired crowd to lay false claim, I can only assure him that Osun governorship mandate is safely with me, the rightful winner of the election”, the statement noted.

While assuring Osun people of his preparedness for governorship, Senator Adeleke issued warnings to financial institutions on widespread reports of illegal financial dealings ongoing in the twilight of the current administration.

According to the Governor-elect, banks will do well to suspend financial transactions on many fronts as reports from the ministries, departments and agencies indicate last minute illegal mopping up of funds.

” I caution financial institutions not to get embroiled in corruption tainted dealings. I also extend similar warnings to public servants to be wary of their involvement in actions and activities which are clearly in breach of public service rules and financial regulations. We will not spare those who collude to defraud the state and those who engage in illegal personnel engagement”, the Governor-elect stated.

