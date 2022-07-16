Osun Guber: INEC commences uploading of polling unit results to portal

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced uploading of results for the Saturday governorship election in Osun into the commission’s results viewing portal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the uploading of election results started shortly after the close of voting and sorting of votes in some polling units across the state.

As at 5.35 p.m. on Saturday, results from no fewer than 1,707 units out of the 3,763 polling units across the 30 local government areas in the state had been uploaded on the portal: https://www.inecelectionresults.ng/

No fewer than 34 results out of 95 polling units in Isokan Local Government Area had been uploaded on the portal, while 65 out of 100 had also been uploaded for Obokun Local Government Area at the time of filling this report.

For Olorunda LG, 74 out of 193 polling units results have been uploaded on the portal as well 72 out of 121 for Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

For Iwo LGA, 48 out of 170 polling units results have been uploaded, for Irepodun 52 out of 133, while 18 out of 62 polling units results for Ola-Oluwa LGA have also been uploaded. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

