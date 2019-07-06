Osun guber: FIWON lauds Supreme Court judgement

#TrackNigeria Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON), Osun chapter, has described the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola’s victory at the Sept. 2018 governorship election as victory for all.

The group gave the commendation in a statement by its State Coordinator, Mr Olayinka Ibrahim on Saturday.

“The Supreme Court judgment is a victory to all residents of Osun and we commend the judiciary for its impartiality and also upholding the rule of law,’’ he said.

Ibrahim urged the governor to `hit the ground running’ towards delivering the dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

“While we congratulate Governor Gboyega Oyetola, we want to charge him to now face governance that is geared towards the well being of all the residents of the state, irrespective of their political belief,’’ he said.

He reminded Oyetola of the association’s demands presently before him.

“We want him to consider the citizens’ demands presented to him by the Federation of Informal Workers Organisations of Nigeria in the formulation and implementation of the policies and programmes of his administration.

“I believe, in doing this, it will make his administration meet the needs and aspiration of all the residents and also move the state towards sustainable development,’’ Ibrahim said. (NAN)

