Osun Guber Election: Party stalwarts, electorate commend peaceful exercise

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Prince Kola Adewusi, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over how peaceful the ongoing Osun gubernatorial election is being conducted.

Adewusi made the commendation at Enuwa Square, Ilode 1, Polling Units 001, Ife East, on Saturday in Ile-Ife.

He said that Nigeria was growing and continuously improving on its performance from past elections.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate lauded INEC, adding that the commission had so far, performed excellently well.

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines and everything is running smoothly, in fact I didn’t spend more than a minute before I got accredited and voted,’’ he said.

On his part, former National Secretary of PDP, Prof. Wale Ladipo, who doubles as Chairman, Osun PDP Campaign Team for Sen. Ademola Adeleke said that the turnout was very encouraging in Ife.

Ladipo who acknowledged the work INEC had put into the conduct of the election said that he believed the election would be free, fair and credible.

In the same vein, Rep. Rotimi Makinde, a former member of the House Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that the election had so far been peaceful.

Makinde said that the way the electorate conducted themselves showed that the end would justify the means.

According to him, people are not ready to cause any trouble because things are changing and people are now wise.

Another voter, Mr Joseph Oyewale, commended the present administration for improving the way of voting, saying that there was a transformation in Nigeria.

Oyewale said that everything was going on well as there was no violence but a hitch-free process so far.

“The people are conducting themselves well just as the machines and in fact every election material is not giving the staff any issues, meaning that this election will end excellently.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all markets, shops and other businesses in the area were closed.

There was also restriction of movement, while security personnel were on patrol to ensure a smooth exercise. (NAN)

