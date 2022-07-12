Osun : Group excited over INEC’s bid to deploy PWDs as ad-hoc staff

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) has expressed excitement over the INEC’s declaration to deploy 35 persons with disabilities as ad-hoc staffs to polling units for Saturday, Osun governorship election.

The IFA made this known in a statement on Tuesday, acknowledging the fact their advocacy has eventually paid off.

The group stated,”As the appendage carries, ‘consistency is the key to success’, threading this path requires focus, time, and actions that metamorphose into success. This has been our drive towards propagating inclusive practices in Nigeria.

“Our mission drive is to promote the full inclusion and participation of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Nigeria. We are glad that our consistency in this path is coming with fulfilments.

“We are excited to announce today, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will for the first time, deploy 35 Persons with Disabilities as Ad hoc Staff to polling units for Saturday, July 16, 2022, Osun Governorship Election.

“This has been our advocacies to the commission for the continued deployment of assistive materials in elections, priority queues for PWDs, and the inclusion of PWDs during elections as Ad hoc Staff.

“The action by INEC today is in honor of the commitment made during a panel session with PWDs in Oshogbo during our #ParticipateToday Civic and Political Organizing Lab and a communique signed during our 7th Access Nigeria’s Round table with Stakeholders in Abuja.

“Worthy of note, Voters with visual impairments experienced independent voting when we designed and recommended the maiden braille ballot guide to the Electoral Commission for the blind to vote independently during elections. The Commission adopted the assistive material and first piloted it in the same Osun State during the September 2018 governorship elections, and in other off-cycle elections in Nigeria.”

IFA commended the Electoral Commission for subscribing to an open-door policy, cooperating, and yielding to “our calls to prioritize the community of persons with disabilities making the electoral space all-inclusive.

“Indeed, INEC Nigeria is setting the pace closing the gaps, and propelling inclusive practices in Nigeria.

IFA reiterated its commitment to continue this advocacy until it achieves an inclusive and independent voting system for Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria.





