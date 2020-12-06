Osun govt. to embark on massive rural electrification, says Gov. Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Sunday said his administration will soon embark on massive rural electrification across the state to enable communities without electricity to be connected to the national grid.

Oyetola, said that rural electrification project has been fully captured in the 2021 budget, recently presented to the state parliament.

The governor disclosed this during the inauguration of water and rural electrification project in Ode-omu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was facilitated by a member of House of Assembly, Mr Taiwo Olodo, in conjunction with the Osun Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP).

Represented by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, Gov. Oyetola assured all communities in the state of equitable sense of belonging in the ongoing developmental efforts of his administration.

He said,”I want to commend you for your patriotism and I can assure you that rural electrification project is one of the priorities of our administration in the next fiscal year.”

Oyetola, however, called on the people of the ancient town to continue to support the state government in all its developmental projects.

Earlier in his address, Mrs Funke Abokede, the General Manager, Osun CSDP, commended the governor for consistently releasing N200 million annually towards the execution of micro projects in the state.

Abokede said it is on record that the administration of Gov. Oyetola, has provided enabling environment for accelerated development in all critical sectors.(NAN)