Osun Govt. shuts 600 illegal nursery, primary schools

June 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Osun Government says it has shut than 600 nursery and primary schools operating without minimum standard requirements in state.

Commissioner for Education, Mr Folorunsho Bamisayemi, said this during an inter-ministerial news conference, organised by Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation in Osogbo.

Bamisayemi said that the closure of the schools was part of the state government’s effort to sanitise the sector.

said: “ declared a war on mushroom schools.

zero tolerance for quacks in the system and schools that do meet the required standard.

“We know the danger of mushroom schools, because once the education foundation of a child is destroyed, it becomes difficult to build a solid structure on it.”

Bamisayemi said that it was compulsory for anyone that wanted to establish a school to have a Teacher’s Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Certificate, among other requirements.

Also speaking, Mr Olalekan Badmus, Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, said government was feeding than 30,000 vulnerable persons on a monthly basis under its food support scheme.

Badmus said that the state government was spending than N100 million food support scheme every month.

“The vulnerable in the society are also a major concern for the governor, and that was how the issue of Osun Food Support Scheme came to be, 30,000 people benefitting from the scheme monthly.

successfully implemented the scheme over three months, and done rice component and semovita.

“We are also looking at the possibility of having a ‘combo’ package that will break the monotony of one food component.

“We have ensured the credibility of the scheme through reliance World Bank verified social to identify the vulnerable.

“We have also ensured feedback mechanism to monitor the effectiveness of this scheme,” Badmus said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,