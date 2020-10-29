Osun govt. relaxes curfew

Osun government has announced the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state to curtail the looting of government and private property by hoodlums under disguise of EndSARS protest.

A statement by Mr Wole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to State Government, said the curfew will now run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. effective from Thursday.

Oyebamiji said Gov. Gboyega Oyetola relaxed the curfew following the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor announced fresh curfew on Oct. 24 to prevent anarchy and the looting of government and private property by hoodlums.

The SSG however said security operatives would still remain on the streets to enforce the new curfew directive with a view to further maintaining law and order.

Oyebamiji said the curfew was never declared in the first instance to inflict hardship on the people but rather to protect them and return normalcy to the state.

The SSG, however, commended the residents for their show of understanding and cooperation in the last five days of the curfew.

He also hailed youths for displaying high sense of maturity and understanding in calling off any form of protest in light of the prevailing circumstances in the state.

Oyebamiji said government remained committed to the cause of the youths and would take every necessary step to ensure their welfare.

He also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and all the security agencies for their various roles in ensuring that normalcy and peace return to our State.

Oyebamiji, however, said effective from Thursday, anyone found to be in possession of any looted item would be arrested, investigated and prosecuted as earlier announced.

He said whistle blowers could reach out to government on 08187187678 for information on looted items.

Oyebamiji urged all citizens and residents to be peaceful and be law abiding as all efforts would be made to protect them and their property.(NAN)