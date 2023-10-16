Osun Govt debunks APC fake news on subsidy palliative, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Osun State Government has debunked claims in a sponsored fake news by the state’s All Progressive Congress (APC), clarifying that only Two Billion Naira was so far received from the Federal Government for subsidy palliatives while the Seven Billion Naira Federal refund to the state was specifically designated for infrastructure intervention.

In a statement issued Sunday by the office of the State Governor, the Government slammed what it called “deliberate falsehood and misinformation by APC’s operatives who are in disarray over the wonderful performance and transparency of Mr Governor at the Ipade Imole which was televised live and live streamed across new media platforms.

At the Ipade Imole, Governor Adeleke told the people of the state that the N2 Billion naira released for subsidy palliatives is being disbursed for food palliatives, transport services and refurbishment of health centers. Procurement orders are already placed.

On the N7 billion naira federal refund, the Governor explained in both Yoruba and English language that it was designated for infrastructure intervention and constitutes less than 20 percent of the total money Osun State Government is committing to infrastructure upgrade.

Mr Governor further provided details of the proposed infrastructure projects to include dualisation of roads, building of overhead bridges, mass solar lightning of major roads, upgrades of hospitals, water intervention projects and Imole Housing estates, all across the nine federal constituencies. Due process and compliance with procurement laws are underway.

“This government is committed to transparency and accountability in the spirit of open government and Freedom of Information. Our people understand, appreciate and support Mr. Governor and the good intentions of his administration.

“At a time the Presidency is ashamed of the legacy and profile of the previous APC government in Osun state, the opposition is daily sinking into a sinkhole, getting practically paralyzed and strategically in disorder in the face of a serving Governor with over 90 percent performance approval rating.

“The people who are confused, disorganized and blinded by loss of power are the APC rank and file who daily sponsored fake news that further destroy the opposition party in public ratings. Governor Adeleke remains a deeply honest, accountable and responsive leader whose preoccupation is to deliver good governance and democratic dividends to the good people of Osun state.”

