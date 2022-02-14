Osun Govt congratulates new police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi

By Victor Adeoti

The Osun Government has congratulated CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on his appointment as the new Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force by the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, on Monday in Osogbo commended the professionalism, hard-work and dedication that had characterised his career.

Egbemode described Adejobi’s appointment, as deserving and a reward for loyalty, sacrifice and dedication to the service of the nation.

The Commissioner said that the government and people of Osun have no doubt that Adejobi would bring to bear his wealth of experience, knowledge and image management acumen in his new assignment.

“The government and the good people of the State of Osun heartily congratulate a worthy son of our dear state, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on his appointment as the new Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police Force by the Inspector-General of Police.

“CSP Adejobi is a core professional and an experienced Public Relations Officer who has served as the PPRO in Ogun State Command, Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, and the Police Command in Lagos State.

“Until his appointment as the new Police spokesman, he was the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer at Louis Edet House, Force Headquaters, Abuja.

“His track record has convinced us that professionalism, hard work and dedication have been the trademark of his service to the nation through the Police Force.

“Being the spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force is a delicate national assignment but we have no doubt that CSP Adejobi will bring his wealth of experience, knowledge and image management acumen garnered over the years to bear on his responsibilities, and make Osun and Nigeria proud,” she said.(NAN)

