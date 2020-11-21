Osun govt. calls for peace, unity among Nigerians

The Osun government, on Saturday, called on residents of the state and Nigerians in general to embrace peace and unity in order to move the country forward.

The state Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus, made the call during the First Asepo Omo Igbomina Day, held in Ila-Orangun, Osun.

Badmus commended Igbomina indigenes, both at home and in the Diaspora, for coming together to celebrate the day.

He said that their action was worth emulating, as what Nigeria needed at this time were love, peace and unity.

“The Igbomina people are basically from Osun and Kwara, and they have decided to come together and celebrate their day.

“Their action talks and reflects unity, love and peace, and that is what we need today to develop the country,” he said.

The commissioner said that the state government was concerned with the welfare of the Igbomina people, stressing that this had informed the contruction of the link roads between Osun and Kwara to foster trade and agriculture between the two states.

“The state government will key into the unity and integration of the Igbomina people and explore the tourist sites in the Igbomina territories for revenue generation and economic development,” he said,

Oba Wahab Oyedotun, the Orangun of Ila and President of Ila Traditional Council, described the Igbomina people as a very strong group within the Yoruba nation.

He said that the significance of the day was to unite all the sons and daughters of Igbomina worldwide, adding that the day had always taken place in Kwara and this was the first time it was being held in Osun.

The Chief Host and former Inspector-General of Police Rtd. IGP Tara Balogun, said that he was delighted that a unifying event like this was happening in his country home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Balogun, an indigene of Ila-Orangun, was represented by DSP Goke Fayoade.

He said that he had, in 2011 when he was made the Chairman of Igbomina Day in Esie, called for unity among his people, adding that this year’s event marked the beginning of unity among the people of Igbomina land.

Balogun announced the donation of the sum of N2 million towards the building of Igbomina House and other projects in Ila-Orangun.

Pa Gao Oyinlola, the First President of Asepo Omo Igbomina, said he was happy that the sons and daughters of Igbomina were coming together to develop Igbomina land and the country at large.

The 96-year-old Oyinlola prayed God to spare his life to see the completion of the Igbomina House and other projects for which funds were being raised at the occasion.

NAN reports that many prominent indigenes of Igbomina descent were present at the occasion, with awards of recognition given to some of them. (NAN)