Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has approved the sum of N1.64 billion for the payment of outstanding pension and gratuities of retired civil servants in the state.

A statement by the Head of Civil Service, Dr Festus Oyebade, on Wednesday in Osogbo, said N508 million was approved for the payment of retired civil servants under the old pension scheme.

Oyegbade said that the governor also approved N400 million for payment of selected retirees under the Contributory Pensions Scheme, adding that N100 million was released for the payment of gratuities of retired officers under the old pensions scheme.

The head of service said that the governorhad also approved the release of N638 million to retirees in the teaching and local government service.

He said that payment of the released funds would commenced on June 15.

“Gov. Oyetola assures all workers, both serving and retired that all efforts will be mustered to always give their welfare the pride of place it deserves,” the head of service said. (NAN)

