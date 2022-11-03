Osun governor-elect, Davido, others bag Afro awards 2022

By Thompson Yamput

Osun Governor-Elect, Sen. Ademola Jackson-Adeleke, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido and Chief Tajudeen Amoo-Adeleke, Legendary African Drummer are among Africans and Americans to be honoured at the Afro Award in Los Angeles, California.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Taiwo Oduala, Founder and Executive Producer of The Afro Awards.

Also to be honoured is the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs Fatima Maada and Ayuko Babu (Founder & CEO of Pan African Film Festival and Seye Kehinde, a renowned Nigerian Journalist.

He said the awaradees as are among Africans and Americans, who distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavours.

The most anticipated event of the year, Afro Awards 2022, is billed to be broadcast live on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Regal La Live 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90015, USA.

“The main focus of the award is to support people who have demonstrated exceptional humanitarian excellence in various fields, ” he said.

According to him, since inception, the Afro Awards has hosted and honored over 5,000 individuals at the core front of humanitarianism and philanthropy in American and African communities.

Oduala, who is also a film director gave names of some of the 2022 honorees to include; Curtis Young (Son of Dr Dre), Masika Kalysha (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop; We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop),

Others are Tina Weisinger (Founder of HAPAwards), Hubert Nakitare (Hip Hop Artist and Activist), Lea Cher Pump (Owner of The LadyLike Foundation), His Royal Majesty Oba Yisa Olusola Olaniyan (Humanitarian and Founder of AHBEAH Awards)

Also to be honoured are Rochel Pamphile (CEO of Rocky R&P Entertainment), Dr. Lance McCarthy (Business Consultant; Humanitarian), Fatimoh Muhammed (Philanthropist; Humanitarian), Afro Nation (World Biggest Afrobeats; Humanitarian), Sam Anwuzia (Founder of ZAFAA Awards; CEO Nollywood Entertainment; Humanitarian) and

Others are Ade James (African Legendary Photographer; Humanitarian), Yinka Rythym (Musician; Philanthropist; Humanitarian), Charmaine Blake (Owner of Charmaine PR Firm), Kandias Conda (Owner of Celebrity Brand) and Madam Lara Okunnubi (Philanthropist/Humanitarian).

The director explained that Red carpets arrivals start by 5:00pm with the main event at 7:00pm and an after party at 10:00pm.

He said the host for this year’s event is VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Star Masika Kalysha. (NAN)

