Osun Government Says CJ Matter Forwarded to NJC, Says Governor Adeleke did not Defy any Court Order

The Government of Osun State has opened up on the leadership issue within the Osun State Judiciary, informing the public that the petition and preliminary actions on the Osun state Chief Judge have been sent to the National Judicial Council (NJC), affirming that Governor Adeleke has not defied any court order.

A statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi noted that the Osun State House of Assembly that confirmed the appointment of Mrs Adepele Ojo and asked her to step aside is not a party to any ongoing case or Court Order.

The commissioner added, “It is safe to assert that all that are being posted online are mere stunt as the Government is not aware of any pending case at this material moment.

“We also call the attention of the public that the misappropriated money over which investigation is being carried out were appropriated by the State House of Assembly and the body has constitutional right to inquire how money it appropriated was applied.

According to the commissioner, “The staff of Osun State Judiciary, who are being denied their right by the Chief Judge and some of who joined in the petition are employees of Osun State Government, under the authority of OSHA.

“We re-assure the public that appropriate representation has been made to National Judicial Council, over the development and we affirm that the Chief Judge was not suspended by the Governor, as being mischievously represented by some sections of the media.

“Rather it is the State Assembly on the premise that an official cannot be on the seat whilst investigation is ongoing , that asked the Chief Judge to step aside . The Governor only acted on the Resolution of the House.

“To ensure there is no vacuum, the Governor appointed an Acting Chief Judge, as prescribed by the Constitution in a situation like this.

“It is therefore the responsibility of the State Assembly to inform the public, NJC and the Governor about its findings, on conclusion of its investigation, and also make resolutions on the next line of action.

“We want to put it on record that the Governor is a law abiding person, and will not do anything to compromise the rule of law.

“Whenever the court processes are served on the persons listed as Defendants in the alleged suit ( if any), they would take appropriate steps to react.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

