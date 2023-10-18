Osun Government Appoints Management teams for Osun State United and Osun Babes FC

The Osun state government has approved the constitution of management teams for both Osun United and Osun Babes FC.

The government also appoints football coaches for both football clubs.

In a statement from the deputy Governor and Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs, Prince Kola Adewusi, the appointments are as follows;

Osun United Football Club

1. Akin Maxwel – Chairman2. Abimbola Rufus – Community Relation Manager3. Femi Okenla -Marketing and Communication4. Kabiru Adekunle -Team Manager5. Oyewole Opeyemi – Secretary

Osun Babes Football Club

1. Mrs. Tola Usman – Chairperson2. Wole Animasahun – Team Manager 3. Mrs. Ronke Ogunbanwo – Secretary

Osun United Coaches

1. Seye Ajayi – Chief Coach2. Sina Afolabi -Assistant Coach I3. Waheed Olapade – Assistant Coach II4. Lateef Yusuf – Goalkeeper Coach5. Seyi Akanni – Medical Officer6. Akeem Adebayo Mogba – welfare Officer.

Osun Babes Coaches1. Bayo Adesina – Chief Coach2. Kolawole Keshi – Assistant Coach I 3. Yinka Oyeleye – Assistant Coach II4. Segun Awopetu – Goalkeeper Coach5. Omolola Seun – Medical Officer

