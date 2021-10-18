Osun Fraudster Bags One-year Imprisonment in Kwara

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin on Friday, October 15, 2021 sentenced one 24-year-old man from Ilesha in Atakumosa Local Government Area of Osun State, Akingbolagbe Olaleye Samuel to a term of one-year in prison for offences bordering on cybercrime, contrary to and punishable under Section 319(a) of the Penal Code.

Akingbolagbe, a student of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin was prosecuted on one count by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He allegedly engaged in picking monies for internet fraudsters to the tune of N 40million. He was also said to have personally benefited the sum of N 7, 062,500.00 (Seven Million, Sixty-Two Thousand, Five Hundred Naira Only) from the unlawful activities.

Upon arraignment today, the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Andrew Akoja, through an operative of the Commission reviewed the facts of the case. He urged the court to take notice of the extra-judicial statements and the guilty plea entered by the defendant, as well as the evidence tendered before it to convict the defendant in line with the plea bargain agreement dated September 16, 2021.

Justice Abdulgafar sentenced Akingbolagbe to one-year imprisonment with option of fine of N 100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira Only)

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the device used by the convict in perpetrating the crime, which included Samsung S8, Samsung S8 plus, iPhone X, HP Laptop and a Toyota Camry 2010 Model with registration number FKT-598-GW.

