Osun: Forget about coming back to power through the backdoor now, Activist tells Oyetola, supporters

By Chimezie Godfrey

A human rights activist,Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman,has sent a message to immediate past Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola and his teeming supporters led by the current Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye by stopping their dreams of thinking that Oyetola would come back to govern the State in the next four years between November 2022 to November 2026.



The rights activist was reacting to the recent insinuations of Oyetola and Owoeye on the staging come back to power in the State through the backdoor after losing the July 16th Governorship election to Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke.





In a signed statement by Comrade Sulaiman and made available to newsmen on Tuesday,he told the both leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the State to stop their evil dreaming of coming back to governance of the State for this electioneering and governing period of Ademola Adeleke administration.



Sulaiman who is the Executive Chairman,Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ), urged them to accept their loss at the July 16th,2022 Governorship election in good faith and prepare for the 2026 Governorship election in Osun State.





His words: ” Thinking of manipulating the electoral and judicial process if the Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the Presidential election to stage come back to power through the back door can not be fruitful for Gboyega Oyetola because the law in respect of Electoral Act 2022 has settled everything and no President can manipulate such electoral process again.



” Nigeria is not a banana republic where law would be made to satisfy the whims and caprices of Gboyega Oyetola and Bola Tinubu. For instance, all the opposition Governors the Courts ruled in their favour that lead to the conduct of staggering Governorship elections in the country today,were during the period of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidency and heaven did not fall”.





Sulaiman emphatically stated that the good people of Osun State had given four (4) years mandate to govern the State to Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke on July 16,2022 and God had stamped the mandate on 27th of November,2022, stating that no living mortar could change it because voice of the people is the voice of God.



Speaking on the ongoing Osun Election Petition Tribunal,the Pro-democracy activist noted that the Election Tribunal not set up to favour any party but to deal with post election issues, adding that the issues before the Election Petition Tribunal in respect of July 16,2022 Governorship election in Osun State were very cleared and the error of over voting in alleged six (6) Polling Units would affect all the political parties that participated in the said Election.





While speaking further, Sulaiman declared that Governor Ademola Adeleke had started the governance of the State on a good direction to uncover all the evil deeds of Oyetola’s administration that might retard the progress of our dear State, saying that they should instead be applauding Governor Adeleke for humble beginning of the good governance in the State, not about their wishful thinking of coming to power through the backdoor to continue their evil actions.



He therefore urged Mr. Gboyega Oyetola and his co-travelers to learn how to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship in a race of electoral process by alawys accepting the election outcome in good faith, adding that Oyetola should learn the spirit of sportsmanship posture from Senator Ademola Adeleke during the manipulated 2018 Governorship election in favour of Gboyega Oyetola