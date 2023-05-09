Osun election: Residents celebrate Supreme Court’s judgment affirming Adeleke winner

By Joshua Oladipo

Residents in their hundreds, on Tuesday, trooped into the streets of Osogbo, Ede and other major towns in Osun, singing and dancing, following the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Gov. Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state .

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) reports that residents were also seen in convoys of vehicles with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag at Dada Estate and Lameco round-about in Osogbo celebrating the supreme court verdict.

In an interview with the NAN, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Adedeji Oluwafemi, said that before the verdict of the court, he was optimistic that Adeleke would be declared winner.

Oluwafemi said “the Court of Appeal judgement and the Supreme Court, which is the Apex court of the land have indeed restored hope to every Osun citizens.

“With the conclusion of litigation, the governor will now settle down and focus on human and capital development that will add value to the state and lives of its people.

“He has done credibly well since his inauguration as governor of Osun and I believe he will do better than what many expect.”

Also, Mr Samuel Efunkunle, a PDP supporter, expressed happiness over the apex court judgement and prayed to God to grant Gov. Adeleke the required wisdom and knowledge to govern the state well .

Efunkunle called for the support of all stakeholders in the state to ensure that the present administration does better than what had been down before .

Similarly, Mrs Mary Ogundayo and Miss Comfort Adeyemi, both residents at Rinsayo Estate in Osogbo, thanked God for the supreme Court verdict that upheld Adeleke’svictory.

The duo appealed to members of the opposition, especially the All Progressive Congress ( APC ) in the state, to join hands with Gov. Adeleke to ensure that the state attained heights of greatness .

NAN further reports that some market women and men gathered at the Dada Estate market , dancing and singing songs of happiness and joy over the supreme courts affirmation of Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s victory .(NAN)