By VIctor Adeoti

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has nullified the election of Gov. Ademola Adeleke, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Tertsea Kume, said the July 16, 2022 governorship election did not comply with the Electoral Act.

Tertsea said that there was indeed over voting in six local government areas in the state.(NAN)