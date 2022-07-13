Osun Election: INEC to deploy 35 PWDs as ad-hoc staff

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu says the Commission will deploy 35 Persons With Disability (PWDs) as ad-hoc staff in the forthcoming Osun governorship election.

Yakubu revealed this at stakeholders meeting held Tuesday at Osogbo, Osun State.

The INEC Chair appreciated the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Osun State, Professor Abdulganiy Raji, the supervising National Commissioner, Professor Kunle Ajayi, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba who participated in the crucial meeting.

He stressed that the forthcoming Osun governorship election which will hold this Saturday is significant in many respects, especially because it is the last major off-cycle election before the 2023 General Election, which is just 227 days (or 7 months and 5 days) away.

He therefore assured all stakeholders of the Commission’s commitment to ensure an inclusive, credible and transparent electoral process.

He said”To underscore our commitment to an inclusive, credible and transparent electoral process, the Commission is deploying assistive devices for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) to have a more pleasant voting experience on Election Day.

“Magnifying glasses, Braille Ballot Guide and Posters for voters with hard of hearing conditions will be deployed at polling unit level in areas of need based on data collected in collaboration with the PwD community.

“Similarly, our revised Regulations and Guidelines provide for priority to be accorded at polling units to PwDs without waiting in long queues during voting as is the case with elderly people, pregnant women and nursing mothers. Beyond these measures, we also want to make PwDs to get more involved in election administration like everyone else.”

“The 2022 Osun State Governorship election will make history, being the first election in which INEC is deploying PwDs as ad hoc staff.

“Thirty-five (35) serving NYSC members with one form of disability or another have been identified, trained and engaged as ad hoc staff at polling unit level.”

He therefore appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with, and protect them, as well as all other ad hoc staff, in the effort to make the electoral process more inclusive and participatory.

The INEC Boss assured that the Commission has taken every step and made every arrangement for the successful conduct of the Governorship election this weekend.

